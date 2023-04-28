Former DU ad hoc teacher found dead months after he was removed from job 

April 28, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

A 33-year-old former Delhi University ad hoc teacher allegedly died by suicide in west Delhi’s Pitampura on Wednesday. The police said the family and friends of the deceased, Samarveer Singh, alleged that he was “distressed” after being removed from his job in February this year.

Originally from Molki village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, Samarveer was sharing a flat in Delhi with his cousin, Rahul Singh, who had gone to work at the time of the incident. “When Rahul came home, he found the main door bolted from inside. As no one responded after he repeatedly rang the doorbell, he called the police,” an officer said, adding that a mobile crime team was rushed to break open the door. He was found dead inside.

While no note was found, his cousin told the police that Samarveer was distressed after losing his job, DCP (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said. According to the cousin, Samarveer was working as an ad hoc assistant professor in Hindu College, where he taught philosophy for six years, the DCP added. “No foul play is suspected and the body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital,” the DCP said.

Mr. Rahul told The Hindu that the body will be taken to his village in Rajasthan for the last rites.

One of his close friends, Ashutosh, said, “Samarveer was pursuing his PhD from DU. He appeared very distressed after losing his job and would often say that assistant professors were being recruited through a special network.”

“He told me candidates less qualified than him are getting the job. He was very upset about it,” Mr. Rahul said.

Anand Prakash, a professor at Rajdhani College, said, “Samarveer told us that he was suffering from depression. He had stopped replying to texts and calls. We never imagined he would be gone like this.”

According to Mr. Prakash, Samarveer was offered the role of a guest lecturer by the university after removing him from the ad hoc position. “He was yet to accept the position. There is a huge difference in the salary of an ad hoc professor and the remuneration for guest lectureship,” he added.

His cousin said the deceased, who is survived by his father, mother and a sister, was always worried about his family and their financial situation.

“Today we didn’t just lose a teacher, we lost somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, a brilliant student who meant so much to so many people,” said Mr. Ashutosh.

The university issued a statement condoling the “sad and untimely demise” of Samarveer. “No words can ease the pain that is being felt by all, including us in the university fraternity,” the statement read.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

