Former driver of cab aggregator robs another, three arrested

Three persons, including a former driver, who worked with a cab aggregator, have been arrested for allegedly robbing another driver working with the same company, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh (19), Aakash (22), and Jasveer Singh (24).

They said that the police control room was informed in the early hours of Saturday that a cab driver had been robbed. “The driver said that he was robbed of his valuables on gunpoint by four unidentified youths while he was taking them on a booked ride,” the officer said, adding that a case has been registered.

During investigation, with the help of human and technical intelligence, the police found out on Wednesday that three persons involved in the incident were in Bindapur, after which a trap was laid and three suspects who were coming on a motorcycle were detained. The police also said that the two-wheeler was found to be stolen and the accused were also in possession of illegal arms. The three were then arrested, the police said.

During interrogation, it was found that Jasveer had briefly worked with the same cab aggregator as the driver but was thrown out for his inappropriate activities and frequent complaints from passengers. He wanted to take a revenge and thus planned to rob the company’s taxi, the police claimed.

The police said Jasveer had planned to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday was facing a shortage of money. He then hatched the plan of robbery and roped in his friends. “They used an old SIM card to book the ride. They boarded the cab and robbed the driver of ₹3,000, his mobile phone, wallet and a bluetooth speaker. They also tried to flee with the car but failed as the key broke,” Mr Alphonse said.

Gurpreet was earlier arrested in a murder case., the police said.