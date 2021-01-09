Delhi

Former DGP takes over as new CISF chief

Former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Friday took over as the new chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before he took charge as the 28th chief of the force at the CISF headquarters at Lodhi Road in central Delhi.

Mr. Jaiswal (58), who was heading the Maharashtra Police since February 28, 2019, was appointed as the Director General of about 1.62 lakh CISF personnel by the Central government last month.

Mr. Jaiswal is set to retire from service in September, 2022.

He had earlier worked with Special Protection Group that secures the PM and with RAW.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 1:15:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/former-dgp-takes-over-as-new-cisf-chief/article33532536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY