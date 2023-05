May 22, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - New Delhi

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested in connection with a money laundering case, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital In New Delhi as he was feeling "unwell", party sources said on May 22.

Mr. Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case in May.

ADVERTISEMENT