Former Delhi Minister, Sandeep Kumar, acquitted of rape charge

New Delhi

Former Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar, who was accused of raping a woman in 2016, was acquitted by a court here on Thursday. Mr. Kumar, who was the Women and Child Development Welfare Minister, was made to resign from the post after an “objectionable” video of him with the woman had surfaced.

He was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly in 2019 for supporting the BSP in the Lok Sabha poll.

He later joined the Haryana BJP but was expelled from it within hours for allegedly concealing his “controversial past”.