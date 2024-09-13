GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Delhi Minister, Sandeep Kumar, acquitted of rape charge

Published - September 13, 2024 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

Former Delhi Minister Sandeep Kumar, who was accused of raping a woman in 2016, was acquitted by a court here on Thursday. Mr. Kumar, who was the Women and Child Development Welfare Minister, was made to resign from the post after an “objectionable” video of him with the woman had surfaced.

He was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly in 2019 for supporting the BSP in the Lok Sabha poll.

He later joined the Haryana BJP but was expelled from it within hours for allegedly concealing his “controversial past”.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:39 am IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / crime, law and justice / court administration / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.