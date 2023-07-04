HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to hospital

This is the third time in the past few weeks that Seema Sisodia, 49, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been hospitalised

July 04, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
She was hospitalised after her condition deteriorated, party sources said. File

She was hospitalised after her condition deteriorated, party sources said. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia, who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday, party sources said.

She was hospitalised after her condition deteriorated, they said.

This is the third time in the past few weeks that Seema Sisodia, 49, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has been hospitalised.

She was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in late April.

"She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a severe autoimmune disease, in 2000. She has been undergoing treatment for the same at the private hospital for the past 23 years," a source had said earlier.

It is generally agreed that the impact of the disease accelerates with time and other factors such as increased physical and emotional stress.

Manish Sisodia, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, had earlier sought bail from court citing his wife's ill health and his son being abroad.

After the AAP leader was arrested in February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had met Seema Sisodia and assured her of all support.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.