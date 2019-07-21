Sheila Dikshit’s body taken to her ‘karmabhoomi’ Delhi Pradesh Congress office

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit’s body was taken to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s office for the last time, the place that was central to her politics since 1998.

Dikshit had led the DPCC in 1998 against the then formidable city unit of the BJP and ensured victory for her party. Her winning streak continued uninterrupted from 1998-2013 until she faced a drubbing at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During her tenure as Chief Minister, although the city unit chiefs of Delhi changed, the DPCC had became synonymous to Dikshit, with she having a major say in organisational matters.

Since 2013, the Congress, once in a pole position, was relegated to the third position in every major election that it contested in Delhi.

However, with Dikshit back at the helm of affairs in 2019 just before the Lok Sabha, the Congress managed to dislodge the AAP and secure the number two position. The Congress was on second position in five out of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Dikshit, 81, passed away on July 20 afternoon at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi due to cardiac arrest.

Before being brought at the DPCC office, Dikshit’s body was also taken to the party headquarters at Akbar Road. Her body will be later taken to the Nigam Bodh Ghat for cremation.