ADVERTISEMENT

Former Delhi AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:49 pm IST - New Delhi

On resigning from the AAP, he said he wanted to “intensify the struggle for social justice”.

PTI

Aam Admi party leader Rajendra Pal Gautam (in blue) join the Congress party in the presence of K.C Venugopal and Pawan Khera at AICC HQ in New Delhi on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (September 6, 2024) and joined the Congress. On resigning, he said he wanted to intensify the struggle for social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Oct. 5 event was my formal conversion to Buddhism, says AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam

“It’s a proud moment for us as Rajendra Pal Gautam joins the Congress party,” said senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, on receiving Mr. Gautam at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

“Attracted by the Congress programs under the leadership of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi, he has decided to join the INC,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gautam had earlier said in a post in Hindi on X: "I am resigning from the membership and all posts of AAP in order to accelerate the struggle for social justice and participation of the Bahujan Samaj in all sectors."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gautam resigned as Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister in October 2022 after he kicked off a political storm over his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due early 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US