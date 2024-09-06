Former Delhi AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam joins Congress

Former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from Aam Aadmi Party on Friday (September 6, 2024) and joined the Congress. On resigning, he said he wanted to intensify the struggle for social justice.

“It’s a proud moment for us as Rajendra Pal Gautam joins the Congress party,” said senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, on receiving Mr. Gautam at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

“Attracted by the Congress programs under the leadership of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi, he has decided to join the INC,” he said.

Mr. Gautam had earlier said in a post in Hindi on X: "I am resigning from the membership and all posts of AAP in order to accelerate the struggle for social justice and participation of the Bahujan Samaj in all sectors."

Mr. Gautam resigned as Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister in October 2022 after he kicked off a political storm over his alleged remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due early 2025.