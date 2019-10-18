Former cricketer accused of cheating, trespassing

The Delhi police have registered a case of cheating and house trespassing against former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and two others at Malviya Nagar police station in south Delhi on Thursday.

A senior police officer said they had received a compliant from a woman, identified as Sandhya Sharma Pandit, who lives with her husband in London. In her complaint, the woman stated that she owns a flat on the second floor of an apartment in Sarvapriya Vihar in south Delhi and Mr. Prabhakar lives with his family on the first floor of same apartment. She alleged that Mr. Prabhakar broke open her house and lodged his friend into her house.

In her compliant, the woman also mentioned that the flat was purchased from a builder in 1995 by her husband Laxmi Chand Pandit. The couple lived in the flat till 2006 before they shifted to London. Later, the flat was used by some of her relatives. In 2018, she said, her relatives vacated the flat and it had been locked since then.

The woman said that she was informed by neighbours that someone was staying in her flat. In September, she came to Delhi and when she tried to enter the flat, the occupant denied entry to her by claiming that it belonged to Mr. Prabhakar who lives on first floor, the police said.

“The woman claimed that she had also received threats. She claimed that her flat was encroached upon by Mr. Prabhakar and others on the basis of forged documents,” said the officer. During initial investigation, the police found that Manoj Goyal, a property dealer, who is also one of the accused in the case, had prepared forged papers for Mr. Prabhakar. “A case has been registered. We will call Mr. Prabhakar for questioning,” said the officer.

Mr. Prabhakar, meanwhile, said that he has been living in the flat on first floor for the past 23 years and has never seen the complainant.