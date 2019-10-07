Former Congress MLA joins AAP

Four-term Congress MLA from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency Prahlad Singh Sawhney on Sunday joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Welcoming him to the party, Mr. Kejriwal said ahead of the elections, there were several “good leaders” who wanted to join AAP.

‘An appeal to all’

The Chief Minister said, “There are a lot of good leaders in other parties who are looking towards AAP. I wholeheartedly welcome Prahlad Sawhney and I appeal to all the good leaders of the country, irrespective of the party they belong to, to join AAP in the interest of the nation.”

Mr. Sawhney said he did not expect a ticket to contest the election but had joined AAP after noticing the good work being done.

“I have no desire for power or an election ticket. People in my locality are so happy about the kind of developmental work that Delhi government has done in the fields of education, health, power, transport, etc, that people themselves come forward and say this time their vote is for Mr. Kejriwal. The provision of cheap water and electricity has impressed people in my area,” Mr. Sawhney said.

“You do not need to tell the people of Delhi to vote for AAP. They will tell you on their own that they will vote for AAP in the upcoming elections. They are very happy that Mr. Kejriwal delivered on his promise that electricity bills will be half and water will be free,” Mr. Sawhney added.

Mr. Sawhney had lost to Alka Lamba in 2015 from the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency.

Before that, he had won the seat in 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Ms. Lamba had recently quit the AAP.