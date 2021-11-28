Former Congress MLA arrested for ‘assaulting’ civic workers

NEW DELHI

Asif Mohammad Khan also accused of obstructing Govt. work

Former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing and assaulting on-duty workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and obstructing Government work, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said a case was registered against the former Okhla Legislator on Friday based on a complaint by Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD, Lajpat Nagar Zone.

The complainant accused Mr. Khan of abusing and assaulting on-duty municipal workers. The case was registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shaheen Bagh police station. “The accused, Asif Md Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, has been arrested, and investigation of the case is under progress,” Ms. Pandey said.

Video surfaces

The arrest was affected after a video surfaced, purportedly showing Mr. Khan abusing SDMC workers for allegedly removing hoardings put up by him. He had on Friday said he had no knowledge that they were SDMC employees. “I didn’t know who they were. I received no call or message from the SDMC about the incident," he had said.

In the video that went viral, Mr. Khan could be seen beating up four men with a stick and directing them to hold their ears while doing squats.