GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board Chief Engineer among two arrested by ED on graft charges

The accused have been identified as Jagdish Kumar Arora, who was the DJB Chief Engineer; and Anil Kumar Aggarwal

February 03, 2024 06:32 am | Updated 06:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Retired chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora (white jacket) and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal after their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of Delhi Jal Board, in New Delhi, on February 1, 2024.

Retired chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora (white jacket) and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal after their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of Delhi Jal Board, in New Delhi, on February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Engineer and another person in a money laundering case for alleged corruption in giving work contract to a private company.

The accused have been identified as Jagdish Kumar Arora, who was the DJB Chief Engineer; and Anil Kumar Aggarwal. On Thursday, they were produced before a special court that sent them on the ED custody till February 5.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Mr. Arora awarded a DJB contract worth over ₹38.02 crore to NKG Infrastructure Limited even though it did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

According to the ED, NKG Infrastructure obtained the bid by submitting forged documents. Mr. Arora was allegedly aware of the fact that company was not eligible for the tender involving the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flowmeter.

As alleged, the NKG Infrastructure sub-contracted the work to Integral Screws, a proprietorship firm of Mr. Aggarwal. On receipt of the funds, he transferred about ₹3 crore to Mr. Arora through cash and bank accounts. “Bank accounts of close associates of Jagdish Kumar Arora and their relatives were used to transfer the bribe amounts. The close associate of Jagdish Kumar Arora also received bribe in cash,” said the agency.

The ED had earlier conducted searches on July 24, 2023, and November 17, 2023.

Related Topics

New Delhi / investigation / money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.