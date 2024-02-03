Former Chief Engineer of Delhi Jal Board among two arrested by ED on graft charges

February 03, 2024 06:32 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chief Engineer and another person in a money laundering case for alleged corruption in giving work contract to a private company.

The accused have been identified as Jagdish Kumar Arora, who was the DJB Chief Engineer; and Anil Kumar Aggarwal. On Thursday, they were produced before a special court that sent them on the ED custody till February 5.

The ED’s money laundering probe is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that Mr. Arora awarded a DJB contract worth over ₹38.02 crore to NKG Infrastructure Limited even though it did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

According to the ED, NKG Infrastructure obtained the bid by submitting forged documents. Mr. Arora was allegedly aware of the fact that company was not eligible for the tender involving the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electromagnetic flowmeter.

As alleged, the NKG Infrastructure sub-contracted the work to Integral Screws, a proprietorship firm of Mr. Aggarwal. On receipt of the funds, he transferred about ₹3 crore to Mr. Arora through cash and bank accounts. “Bank accounts of close associates of Jagdish Kumar Arora and their relatives were used to transfer the bribe amounts. The close associate of Jagdish Kumar Arora also received bribe in cash,” said the agency.

The ED had earlier conducted searches on July 24, 2023, and November 17, 2023.

