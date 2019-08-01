Former Central govt. bureaucrat, wife and son sent to jail for dowry death

A former bureaucrat in the Central government, his wife and their son were convicted on Wednesday for the death of his pregnant daughter-in-law over dowry pressure.

They have been sentenced to jail terms ranging between three and 10 years by a local court.

Swatantra Kumar Jain, 72, wife Kamla Jain, 65, and their son Anurag Jain, 37, were also slapped with a fine of ₹1.8 lakh by Additional Sessions Judge Indrapreet Singh Josh.

Swatantra retired as a deputy secretary in the Central government, his wife retired as an official in the Union Public Service Commission, while their son was educated abroad and worked at a private company in Noida.

‘Fell off balcony’

Swatantra’s 28-year-old daughter-in-law Sejal died in February 2014, after she allegedly fell from the balcony of their house in Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82, Noida. Her parents then filed a dowry death complaint against the in-laws and an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station. Sejal and Anurag married in May 2013 and she was pregnant at the time of her death.

“The husband will serve a 10-year rigorous imprisonment and his parents will serve a three-year term each,” the judge ordered.

The bureaucrat’s family had refuted the charges.