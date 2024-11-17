ADVERTISEMENT

Former BJP MLA Anil Jha joins AAP after Kailash Gehlot’s exit in Delhi

Published - November 17, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Jha joining Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in the presence of ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (November 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: X@AamAadmiParty

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Jha joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Sunday (November 17, 2024) in the presence of Delhi’s ex-Chief Minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

“Inspired by” Mr. Kejriwal for his work at the “grassroot level for Dalits and Mahadalits,” Mr. Jha said he will begin working as an AAP worker from today.

Welcoming Mr. Jha to the part, the former Delhi CM said, “Anil Jha, who works for the backward people in Delhi will strengthen the party in the whole of Delhi.”

“Since we formed the government in 2015, we have done basic work like providing water, electricity, sewer and roads in slums. We have given the people of backward class living in slums an opportunity to live with dignity,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Kailash Gahlot exits AAP

Mr. Anil Jha’s membership in the Aam Aadmi Party comes shortly after Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that he’s quitting the party. In his resignation letter, Mr. Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Mr. Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Mr. Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

