Former BJP leader gets bail in hate slogans case

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar on August 8.

Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Mr. Upadhyay on a bond of ₹50,000.

The accused, an advocate, was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, considering that his bail application was pending.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar was widely circulated on social media, following which Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday. Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’ on August 8.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Mr. Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

Mr. Upadhyay too denied any involvement in slogan shouting incident.


