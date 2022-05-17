Former bank officer arrested for forging documents

A 47-year-old former bank executive has been arrested for opening forged bank accounts by using another person’s documents and photographs, the Delhi police said on Monday.

In his police complaint, the victim Jitender Dhawan said someone else had opened a bank account in his name by forging his Aadhar and PAN cards and attaching his photograph.

He added that the accused bought two mobile phones using the bank details. The police registered an FIR on May 12, raided Subhash Place in Mayapuri the next day and arrested the accused, who was identified as Raman Nagpal, 47.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the police analysed the bank details and it was revealed that the accused had purchased two mobile phones worth ₹91,187 from a store in Model Town through a finance company.

The police added that efforts are underway to nab the persons who helped the accused in forging the documents.