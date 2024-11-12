Former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Ram Narayan Bhardwaj joins BJP  

Ram Narayan Bhardwaj of AAP, a former councillor from Outer Delhi’s Bankner, joined the BJP on Monday along with his son Pradeep Bhardwaj.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed them to the party and said that the BJP has grown even stronger in outer Delhi with Mr. Bhardwaj’s inclusion and is ready to contest the upcoming Assembly election with full strength.

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandoliya said that Mr. Bhardwaj had shared with him how he had felt deceived by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s actions. “Over the past 10 years, he lived a stifling life within the AAP as the actions of its leadership contradicted their public statements. AAP is a dictatorial party with no sense of democracy, where only Arvind Kejriwal’s whims prevail,” Mr. Chandolia said.