Form policy to issue black fungus drug: Delhi HC

New Delhi

31 May 2021 22:45 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to come out with a policy on distribution of Amphotericin-B, used for treating black fungus patients, due to their current scarcity.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked that the “cruel decision” of excluding certain age group or class of people till the drug is in shortage could not be left with the doctors and has to be taken by the political leadership in consultation with experts.

The court asked if there are two patients, one is 80-year-old and other is 35-year-old, and there is only one dose of medicine then it should be given to whom.

It also remarked that black fungus was affecting everyone in all age groups and giving reduced vials of the drug when the requirement is six vials was not helping anyone.

The court’s observation came while hearing a batch of petitions on COVID19 situation in the Capital.