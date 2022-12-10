Form panel to create safeguards: NGT to MoEF&CC

December 10, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - NEW DELHI:

PTI

A view of the National Green Tribunal | Photo Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been directed by the National Green Tribunal to form a three-member panel to formulate safeguards and guidelines to be followed by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs).

ADVERTISEMENT

The NGT gave the order on a petition challenging a notification of the MoEF&CC, through which the ministry had decentralised the environmental clearance process required for a certain category of projects. The notification had given powers to the SEIAAs to grant the clearance instead of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF&CC. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US