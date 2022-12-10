Form panel to create safeguards: NGT to MoEF&CC

December 10, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - NEW DELHI:

New Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has been directed by the National Green Tribunal to form a three-member panel to formulate safeguards and guidelines to be followed by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAAs).

The NGT gave the order on a petition challenging a notification of the MoEF&CC, through which the ministry had decentralised the environmental clearance process required for a certain category of projects. The notification had given powers to the SEIAAs to grant the clearance instead of the Expert Appraisal Committee of the MoEF&CC.