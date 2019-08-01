Form action plan to make Delhi crime-free for women: HC to govt.

Why can’t the Capital be safe for women, the Delhi High Court remarked on Wednesday while comparing the city to Mumbai where “women can walk freely in the night”.

A Bench of Justices G.S. Sistani and Jyoti Singh asked the city government, the Delhi Police and other stakeholders to prepare an action plan to make the Capital”crime free for women”.

“In Mumbai, women can walk freely in the night, why can’t it happen in Delhi? We have the best resources and officers in Delhi, where are things going wrong,” the Bench asked.

Special Task Force

It also questioned why over ₹3,000 crore is lying unused in the Nirbhaya Fund, which was announced in 2013, when it “could have been used for installing CCTVs and streetlights”. It also said that a special task force should be formed and police officials be given motorcycles so that they can access darkspots in the city.

After considering the suggestions given by advocate Meera Bhatia, who was appointed amicus curiae to assist the court in the case, the Bench asked the Public Works Department to ensure that all streetlights are functional.

The HC was hearing a petition initiated by it in 2012 after the December 16, 2012, gangrape of a young woman in a moving bus. The woman later succumbed to the injuries.

It further directed that more staff be recruited in 44 police stations. These stations have been identified as having areas under their jurisdiction that have been flagged as vulnerable spots for crime based on a crime-mapping exercise.

The Bench said that women police officers in plain clothes be deployed so that repeat offenders are brought to book. It also asked the police to file an affidavit complying with the court’s direction and to submit a monthly report.

In a status report, the police said that CCTVs had been installed in 179 of 182 police stations.