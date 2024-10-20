Forget candidates, I’m fighting in all 70 seats: Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (October 19, 2024) told party workers to keep all their differences aside and work together irrespective of who gets elected as MLA, he will get all the work done.

“There are a lot of workers here. Maybe, you don’t like the MLA or the candidate, You don’t have to look at the MLA or the candidate. You look at me and give votes. In all 70 seats (in Delhi) Kejriwal will fight the election. Don’t look at anyone. Whoever becomes the MLA or the councillor, I will do all your work,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing workers at a meeting.

“Keep away all your differences and fights. If we fight among ourselves, we will lose. The enemy is very strong. We have to be together like a fist and if we stay so, no power can defeat us,” he added.

The AAP supremo reiterated his claim that the BJP stalled many works and did not allow repair of roads, maintenance of sewers etc.

“Who destroys our own country? The people who are traitors do it. Enemies do it. How can one do it one’s own country? Such dirty politics they did and that is why they put us in jail. In the last one year people of Delhi saw a trailer of BJP’s rule. If BJP is given five years, then what all will they do to Delhi people have seen. In nine years, what all work we did, in one year they ruined everything. So, in five year what all will they do?” he asked.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the BJP had an opportunity, but they did not do anything. “The L-G was theirs. Instead of blocking the work, they could have done all the work using the LG. They could have done double of the work we had done in the last one year. If they had done that, then when I came out of jail, people would have told me that “there is no need of you now” as BJP did the work. But they don’t have the intention to do good work,” he said.

The AAP chief told workers that the upcoming election is an election to save Delhi and they don’t have to work as an AAP worker for the election, but as a patriot.

“Mandal prabhari is most important. Mandal prabhari is at the cutting edge. Mandal prabhari cannot do a part time job. You will have to give full time and take leave from jobs. If Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar, Gandhiji did part time, then our country would not have been independent. This is the second struggle for independence. And I’m proud that in this second fight for independence our people have gone to jail and come out,” he said.

He said that he is not worried about coming to power, but he is worried about what the BJP will do if the AAP is not in power. “If the AAP is not in power, electricity rates will increase again, water bills will increase again, there will be eight hour long power cuts,” he said.