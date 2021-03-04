‘Forest laws being violated in Faridabad village’

A largescale violation of forest laws have been alleged in Faridabad’s Ankhir village over the past few months with felling of trees, clearing of land and construction of stone walls and unmetalled roads in an area spread around 25 acres.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities by environmentalist Sarvadaman Singh Oberoi, a resident of Gurugram, in a letter through email on Wednesday.

Mr. Oberio said that around five farmhouses, covering about 25 acres, had come up in Ankhir village in Aravalis beyond an ashram with the construction of unmetalled road, largescale felling of trees and construction of walls.

Blocks wildlife movement

“The area is beyond the Radha Soami Satsang Ashram and presents an encroachment in a hitherto, fairly dense forest area and creates a block to the movement of wildlife due to its long length. The area falls in Mushtil 19 and 20 as per the revenue record of Ankhir village,” said the letter.

It further pointed out that the area was notified under special Section 4 and 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, and was treated as forest as per Supreme Court order in 2004 and construction was not allowed.

“The National Green Tribunal in its order in October 2019, had directed for removal of encroachments and restoration of forest in the Aravallis of Faridabad and Gurgaon. Here however there is blatant new construction that is under way,” said the letter. “It is also a violation of the Faridabad master plan where the area is part of the Natural Conservation Zone (NCZ), where again no real estate construction is allowed.”

Divisional Forest Officer, Faridabad, Raj Kumar said an illegal construction spread over 10-15 acre had come up in the village in mid-2020 and was demolished and a case was also registered against it. He said that two duty magistrates were also appointed to stop further illegal construction. “I am not aware of any fresh illegal construction. Now that the matter has been brought into our notice, the department will look into it and take appropriate action,” said Mr. Raj Kumar.