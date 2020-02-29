Forensic team visits Chand Bagh to collect evidence

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory officials, accompanied by Crime Branch officers visited north-east Delhi’s Chand Bagh on Friday to collect evidence related to the recent incidents of violence in the area. The teams also visited AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s factory.

Sources said that Mr. Hussain is absconding.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT), headed by DCPs Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deowere, were formed to investigate into the matter. Mr. Tirkey is also heading an SIT which was formed to probe the incident of violence which took place inside JNU on January 5 and Mr. Deo is heading the SIT formed to probe the violence which erupted inside and outside Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last. No arrests have been made in the JNU violence case. A total of 18 people were arrested in the Jamia case and a chargesheet was also filed.

Mr. Deo was barred by the Election Commission from the election duty during the Assembly polls after publicly speaking about the alleged link between AAP and the man who had fired at the protesters at Shaheen Bagh. Mr. Deo had told the media that Kapil Gujjar, the man apprehended for firing in Shaheen Bagh, and his father had joined AAP last year.

“The Commission is of the considered view that the statements referring to a political party at this stage, even as the investigation is still on, can adversely impact the elections,” the EC had said. He was directed to be issued a warning as well.