Foreigner’s ‘magic trick ’ to convert notes lands him in jail

A foreign national was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping people in the name of converting their Indian currency notes into US dollars through a “magic”, the police said. The accused, Kamleu-Nya Alain from Cameroon, was arrested from Sector 121 here, they said.

Alain told the police that he had earlier been jailed in India for fraud and his passport is submitted at the Tis Hazari Court, Noida SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

“He would promise people to return them more money by converting their Indian currency notes into US dollars. A white powder and water-like fluid has been seized from his possession,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

A man approached the police on Monday claiming the foreigner has duped him of ₹10 lakh using the same “magic trick”. Alain would use his “magic trick” on notes and tell gullible people to check the money after two hours and find it converted to US dollars, the officer said.

“The victim handed him over ₹10 lakh and got back a packet of plain papers in the shape of currency notes, with the first and last notes of the bunch having a ₹2,000 note which was printed by the accused,” Jaiswal said.

An FIR has been registered against him under IPC Sections of fraud, under the Foreigners Act and the IT Act, and he has been sent to jail, the police said.