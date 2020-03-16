Foreigners can’t visit Delhi gurdwaras without completing 15-day stay in India: DSGMC

A file photo of Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi, used for representational purpose only.

New Delhi:

16 March 2020 19:52 IST

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC, said the decision comes into effect immediately.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday banned the entry of foreigners, who have not completed their 15-day stay in India, to all gurdwaras in the city to check the transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately.

Advertising

Advertising

“Only foreigners who have been staying in India for more than 15 days and tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to visit gurdwaras,” he said.

Mr. Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc., will be disinfected regularly.

Gurdwara authorities have also discontinued providing head-scarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.