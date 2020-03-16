Foreigners can’t visit Delhi gurdwaras without completing 15-day stay in India: DSGMC

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday banned the entry of foreigners, who have not completed their 15-day stay in India, to all gurdwaras in the city to check the transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, DSGMC said the decision comes into effect immediately.
“Only foreigners who have been staying in India for more than 15 days and tested negative for coronavirus will be allowed to visit gurdwaras,” he said.
Mr. Sirsa said common areas and railings, lifts, chairs etc., will be disinfected regularly.
Gurdwara authorities have also discontinued providing head-scarves to devotees in all Delhi gurdwaras as a preventive measure to check the spread of the deadly disease.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.