Foreigner dies after being ‘hit by police’

NEW DELHI

29 March 2021 00:47 IST

The police have denied the allegations on them

A 43-year-old Nigerian national died after allegedly being hit on the head by a policeman in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Sunday. The police, however, denied the allegations and said the deceased was not assaulted by them.

The man, Leohand Lyeanyi, used to live in Krishna Puri of Tilak Nagar area, a senior police officer said.

Nigerian nationals, later in the day, created ruckus at Tilak Nagar following his death.

The police said that the Nigerian nationals broke glass at DDU Hospital. They attacked local people on the road. When officials from the High Commission of Nigeria came to meet them, they were also assaulted by a violent mob and their vehicle was vandalised.

The family members of Lyeanyi have alleged that he died after being hit by the police.

On the other hand, the police said that the deceased was not hit by them and there was no fresh external injury on the body.

A senior police officer said they received information about Lyeanyi’s death at around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday from the DDU Hospital.

Two cases have been registered against the violent mob, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.