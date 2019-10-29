Foreigner cheated by men posing as police

A 45-year-old French national was allegedly cheated of 47,000 Euros by three persons by posing as police officers in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the victim has been identified as Yousef, who had come to Delhi last week for wedding shopping. “On Sunday evening, while he was on his way back to hotel on Channa Market Road, three persons came in a car and claimed themselves to be police officers. They said that they wanted to check whether he is carrying drugs or not,” the officer said.

During the “search” and “frisking”, they checked Mr. Yousef’s passport and wallet after which they took out 47,000 Euros from his purse and escaped in their car.

Mr. Randhawa said that a case under Section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of IPC has been registered at Karol Bagh police station.