Delhi

Foreign nationals held with gold worth ₹1.8 cr. at IGIA

In another case, gold worth over ₹90 lakh seized from two passengers

Two foreign nationals were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth ₹1.80 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), said Customs department officials on Friday.

The accused from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhastan were intercepted at Terminal 3 on Wednesday. In another case, two Indians were arrested at IGI Airport while smuggling gold worth of ₹92 lakh from Dubai.

