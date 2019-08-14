Foreign national stabbed to death, one arrested

A 22-year-old Nepalese national was allegedly stabbed to death by another Nepalese national on Desh Bandhu Gupta Road on Monday evening.

The accused has been arrested, the police said.

They said that the victim, Virendra, was killed by Vishal after a scuffle broke out between the two over a petty issue. They knew each other for years.

The police received a call around 4.30 p.m. regarding a stabbing incident. When the police reached the spot, Virendra had been taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument between the two turned violent after which Vishal took out a knife and stabbed Virendra in the neck. “The accused has been arrested and the weapon has been seized,” the officer said.

The police said that a common friend of the duo told investigators that Virendra was an alcoholic and used to bully Vishal.