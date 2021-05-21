Foreign national nabbed for duping many people on pretext of supplying Remdesivir

NEW DELHI

21 May 2021 23:20 IST

A 41-year-old Nigerian has been arrested from Dwarka’s Khanpur for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of supplying them Remdesivir injections at a higher price, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) S.K. Meena said the accused, Chieuikem Daniel P.E., was arrested from his rented house.

The police said they received a complaint from a man that he was in urgent need of three Remdesivir injections for his acquaintance, who was suffering from COVD-19.

‘₹25K for one injection’

He found the accused’s number on social media and when he called, the accused agreed to provide the injection for ₹25,000 each and also asked for ₹10,000 advance.

The victim then paid the accused but did not get the injection.

During probe, call detail records of the accused were analysed following which he was nabbed on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police he had come to India from Nigeria three-four years ago on a medical visa. His visa has expired but he along with his other associates indulged in cheating people on the pretext of custom clearance.

However, during the ongoing pandemic, they also started cheating people on the pretext of providing medicines and injections required for treatment of COVID, the DCP added.