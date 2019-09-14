Foreign national looted in city

Two unidentified men looted $1,000 from a foreign national in GK on Thursday, the police said.
An officer said the victim, Naved, is from Afghanista and had come to India on a tourist visa on September 9.
On Thursday, he was returning home from a hospital at 6.30 p.m. when two unidentified accused overtook his vehicle. One of them asked him for his passport and travel details while the other managed to steal the money, which was kept on the rear seat in a pouch. The accused then fled.
