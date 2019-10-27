Foreign national held with drugs worth ₹5 lakh

A foreign national was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in Dwarka, the police said on Saturday.

He was nabbed when a few officers stopped to help him repair his scooter and found something amiss, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said 30g of heroin worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from Chibuzor Peter Ofonedu (37) from Nigeria. He was arrested on October 23 when he had come on a scooter to deliver a consignment to two people near a metro pillar on the Najafgarh-Uttam Nagar Road. However, an argument broke out between them over money after which the duo escaped. Ofonedu also tried to flee but his scooter skid and he fell down.

“Ofonedu was staying in India on an expired medical visa,” Mr. Alphonse said.