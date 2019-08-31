Delhi

Foreign national held with drugs worth ₹1.25 cr.

more-in

A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested on Friday, with 600 grams of drugs worth around ₹1.25 crore in the international market, from Nand Nagri, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Uchenna Israel Obutt, a Nigerian national, they said.

“We received a tip-off that around 2 p.m. a foreigner will come to deliver contraband in Uttar Pradesh and he will come with heroin near the Nand Nagri flyover,” DCP (North-East) Atul Thakur said. A trap was laid and Obutt was apprehended, he said.

After a search, 600 grams of heroin worth about ₹1.25 crore in the international market was seized from him. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mr. Thakur said.

During probe, it was found that Obutt was arrested by the Crime Branch in 2015 for using a fake visa and was out on bail.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2019 7:41:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/foreign-national-held-with-drugs-worth-125-cr/article29304319.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY