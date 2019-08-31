Foreign national held with drugs worth ₹1.25 cr.

A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested on Friday, with 600 grams of drugs worth around ₹1.25 crore in the international market, from Nand Nagri, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Uchenna Israel Obutt, a Nigerian national, they said.

“We received a tip-off that around 2 p.m. a foreigner will come to deliver contraband in Uttar Pradesh and he will come with heroin near the Nand Nagri flyover,” DCP (North-East) Atul Thakur said. A trap was laid and Obutt was apprehended, he said.

After a search, 600 grams of heroin worth about ₹1.25 crore in the international market was seized from him. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mr. Thakur said.

During probe, it was found that Obutt was arrested by the Crime Branch in 2015 for using a fake visa and was out on bail.