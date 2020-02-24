Foreign national held for using fake UK visa in 2014

NEW DELHI

24 February 2020 01:18 IST

He used forged papers to obtain it

An Afghan national has been arrested for using a fake UK visa in 2014 on his Indian passport which he had obtained in 2013 by using “forged” voter ID and other documents, the police here said on Sunday.

On February 20, the District Investigation Unit attached to the IGI Airport arrested one Charan Singh Sachdeva (48), also known as Karan Singh, six years after an FIR was lodged in connection with use of fake UK visa, they added.

The police said that in June 2014, 11 people, consisting of two families, had flown from the IGI Airport to Moscow, Russia, where they procured UK visa from an agent and tried to travel to UK via Turkey. However, in Turkey, the Immigration authorities got suspicious and in July 2014, they were deported back to India.

Advertising

Advertising

On being questioned by Immigration authorities here, they revealed that they had procured the visa from an agent in Moscow, the police said. Thereafter, their passports were seized and were sent to the British High Commission for verification. The High Commission, in its report, said the visas were forged. An FIR was subsequently registered on July 22, 2014 against the passengers for cheating and impersonation.

During investigation, passport verification reports from Regional Passport Offices in Jalandhar, Punjab and R.K. Puram here, where the passengers supposedly resided, and ticket details were obtained.

However, the passengers could not be traced, as none of them actually lived in the addresses given in their passports. The police also found out that all were Afghan nationals who had got Indian passports using forged documents. A team was constituted and Mr. Sachdeva was arrested. He said he had obtained the Indian passport in 2013 by paying ₹5 lakh to an agent for fake papers.