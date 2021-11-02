Foreign national held for running phone hacking syndicate

02 November 2021 01:18 IST

Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a foreign national for allegedly hacking into people’s WhatsApp accounts by sending malware into their phones. He would demand money from people on the victim’s contact list by sending various distress messages.

DCP (Cyber Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said the accused, identified as Chimelum Emmanuel Aniwetalu, was allegedly running an organised hacking syndicate which was operating from Delhi and Bangalore.

The DCP said that the accused was arrested after the police acted on a complaint where the victim’s phone was hacked by some unknown persons where the accused started controlling the WhatsApp account of the complainant and demanded money from the persons on the contact list by sending various distress messages.

“Alleged persons had also provided a bank account to the contacts of the complainant for transferring the money,” the DCP said, following which a case was registered and investigation was taken up. Investigation into the incident showed that the accused used applications which are being used to design various malware links. “The accused person used to send the specially designated malware disguised in the form of some application to the victim’s devices,” the police further said.

A dedicated application was developed by the accused for each victim, which when downloaded and installed on the victim’s phone, will send contacts, call logs and SMSs on the accused’s server, the DCP said.

The modus operandi used by the accused was that he impersonated a girl and befriended various persons on social media and once the said person develops trust on his fake profile, he would then eventually send a link to join a new social media group, which when clicked would lead to the person losing control over his social media profile, police said. The accused was allegedly living on an expired U.S. visa, the police said.