Foreign national held for cloning ATM cards

A 40-year-old foreign national has been arrested for allegedly installing a card-cloning device at an ATM in south Delhi’s Saidulajab, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said that the accused has been identified as Lupoi Emil, a mechanic and driver. He came from Romania in March, they added.

“On Wednesday, officers caught him red-handed from an ATM while he was installing a skimming device. A case under relevant sections has been registered against him at Mehrauli police station,” said Mr. Kumar.

The police said that the accused had visited India twice before. This time, he had entered the country on a multiple visitor visa, along with an associate.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he and his associate were staying at Green Park. A police team reached the place but the associate had already left, said the officer.

The police said they have recovered a skimming device, two devices used for copying ATM pin, five unauthorised ATM cards, and over ₹18,000 in cash.