Foreign national found dead at hotel

A 43-year-old foreign national was found dead in a hotel room in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Saturday morning. Police said that she suffered a cardiac arrest.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Polly Anne Tuialii of New Zealand. She had come to India with her partner John Ferguson, an Australian national, on Friday. “We have been told that they had checked into the hotel on Friday and were here to get married,” the officer said.

A hotel staff said that the woman was found unconscious around 7.30 a.m. “The man came and told us that the woman is in the washroom and he wants to use another washroom. We provided him with the same. When he went back to the room, he saw her in an unconscious state and informed us. We went and checked after which we informed the police,” said a hotel staff.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The police said that Tuialii’s family in New Zealand have been informed and they allegedly said that she had been suffering from a blood pressure problem and used to take regular medicines for it. “She is suspected to have collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Embassy has been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted,” the officer said.