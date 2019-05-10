Foreign national detained at IGI, narcotics worth ₹25 lakh seized

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detained a foreign national woman passenger at IGI airport and seized 25 kg narcotics worth ₹25 lakh in the international market from her possession on Thursday.

The CISF said that the security personnel on duty at IGI airport were frisking passengers at IGI airport when the surveillance and intelligence staff randomly checked a foreign national passenger at the departure of Terminal-3.

The woman was identified as Nomsa Lutalo, a South African national, who was supposed to travel from New Delhi to Johannesburg via Abu Dhabi.

“The woman passenger was taken for thorough checking of her luggage. Upon checking her bags, six pouches filled with white granular/powdery substance [appears to be narcotics] were found concealed at the bottom of a trolley bag. Later, two more pouches were found concealed in two books kept in another bag,” said a CISF official.

Modus operandi

The woman had concealed the narcotics in the books by making a cavity in the book by cutting the inner pages so that the said packets can be concealed, the official added.

“Total weight of the narcotics was about 25 kg and it cost around ₹25 lakh in the international market. The recovered substance was tested with the drug detection kit and confirmed it as pseudoephedrine drug,” added the CISF officer.

The woman was handed over to NCB officials, added the official.