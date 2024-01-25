Foreign national arrested for extorting over ₹2 lakh from woman in Greater Noida

January 25, 2024 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a foreign national from Greater Noida for extorting over ₹2 lakhs from a woman after threatening to make her intimate photographs public, police said.

The accused, a Nigerian national identified as Evans, 37, is part of a bigger extortion racket that has been operating out of Greater Noida, police said.

“The accused is part of a larger gang that obtains intimate photographs and videos of the victims, and then extorts money from them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO, Special Cell) Hemant Tiwari.

According to the police, the accused had befriended the complainant, obtained intimate photos of her, and then blackmailed her to pay him, barring which he would release the photos on social media and pornography sites.

“The perpetrator cheated the complainant of over ₹2.25 lakhs, and made her transfer the money to him through several accounts which he opened at Indian banks using fake documents,” added Mr. Tiwari.

After receiving the complaint, police filed an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion), and 354D (sextortion) of the Indian Penal Code. Later, the police contacted Facebook parent company Meta for details of the accused’s social media profile, and through technical surveillance, found the accused and arrested him.

A senior officer said that the accused immigrated from south-west Nigeria to India on a business visa three years ago, and has since then been residing in different neighbourhoods in the Capital.

The accused, during interrogation, admitted that his brother Sule, too, is part of the gang. A detailed investigation into the matter is under way.

