Delhi

Foreign national arrested for duping people

Accused posed as trader and asked people to send him herbal seeds and oils

A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making them business partners, police said on Friday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Chidubem Gabril Okafor from Nigeria. He had duped four to five people during the lockdown.

Modus operandi

Police said that the accused used to feign as a trader and asked people to send him herbal seeds, oils, etc. from India. The accused told them that they will be treated as partners and will get profit share for each sale. Okafor, his girlfriend Monica, and their accomplice used to ask them to deposit money in their bank accounts for ED clearance and excise duty, police said, adding that these bank accounts were opened on the basis of fake names and addresses.

Mr. Thakur said that Okafor was arrested based on a tip-off on Wednesday evening. A total of ₹1,90,000, two ATM cards and four mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Police received details of seven bank accounts from his mobile and it was revealed that transactions of over ₹2 crore were made within six months, the DCP said.

