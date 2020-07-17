Foreign national arrested for duping people

A 37-year-old foreign national was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of making them business partners, police said on Friday.
DCP (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused has been identified as Chidubem Gabril Okafor from Nigeria. He had duped four to five people during the lockdown.
Modus operandi
Police said that the accused used to feign as a trader and asked people to send him herbal seeds, oils, etc. from India. The accused told them that they will be treated as partners and will get profit share for each sale. Okafor, his girlfriend Monica, and their accomplice used to ask them to deposit money in their bank accounts for ED clearance and excise duty, police said, adding that these bank accounts were opened on the basis of fake names and addresses.
Mr. Thakur said that Okafor was arrested based on a tip-off on Wednesday evening. A total of ₹1,90,000, two ATM cards and four mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Police received details of seven bank accounts from his mobile and it was revealed that transactions of over ₹2 crore were made within six months, the DCP said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath