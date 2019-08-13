Foreign national alleges gang rape

A 31-year-old Uzbekistan national was allegedly gang-raped by three men in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on August 10, the police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the victim, a resident of south Delhi, had come to India two months ago.

The woman went to Vasant Kunj police station on Sunday and alleged that she was gang-raped by three men inside an SUV car on August 10 night. She alleged that she was also beaten up by the accused whom she has identified, the police said.

She went to AIIMS along with her friends after the incident. A case under IPC Section 376D (gang rape) has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, the police added.