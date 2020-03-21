Foreign national accuses police of attempt to rape

A 26-year-old woman from Uganda alleged that three police officers attempted to rape her in south-west Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave on Friday night. The police claimed that the woman had abused and pelted stones at them when they asked her and other women, who were with her, to not gather.

The woman said she has come to India for her father’s treatment and on Friday night, she had gone to Green Park to meet a friend. While she was waiting outside the convenience store, she started talking to a few foreign nationals standing there. She alleged that two police officers arrived on a bike and started abusing her after which they pushed her inside a police car on the pretext of taking her to the police station.

The woman alleged that the officers then asked her to sit in another car which was not a police vehicle and that she was driven by one officer while the two followed. She alleged that she was taken to a secluded place near Green Park cremation ground where the officers tried to undress her.

She claimed to have managed to free herself and reach the road where she met a woman and took her help.

Her medical examination was subsequently conducted though she alleged that the officers forced her against filing a complaint.

The police, however, said that around 11.30 p.m., two officers patrolling in the area saw a few foreign nationals, including the woman, standing outside the convenience store and asked them not to gather. The woman, they alleged, started arguing and said she was waiting for her friend. “The two officers waited, but no one turned up. When asked to leave, she started abusing and started pelting stones. A passer-by recorded her video as well and shared with us,” said a senior police officer, adding that her medical exam also stated that no sexual assault had taken place.

The police said that a woman constable was called at the spot as the woman undressed herself.

“She was asked to sit in the PCR van and later taken for medical examination,” the officer said.