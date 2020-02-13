Delhi

Foreign currencies worth ₹45L seized from Dubai-bound flier

more-in

It was concealed in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and eatables

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials have seized foreign currencies worth ₹45 lakh hidden in cooked meat pieces, peanuts and biscuit packets from a passenger at the Delhi airport, officials said on Wednesday.

The unique modus operandi of currency smuggling came to light on Tuesday evening when the security personnel intercepted a passenger, Murad Ali, at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport over his “suspicious” behaviour. He was there to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

“Upon checking the passengers’ baggage, high volume of foreign currencies were found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets and other eatables,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said.

“This is a unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency for smuggling,” Mr. Singh said.

A video of the interception provided by the force showed the security personnel cracking peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets and digging into oily meat pieces to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro rolled and wrapped neatly inside.

The estimated worth of the seized cache is ₹45 lakh and the passenger has been handed over to the customs authorities for further investigation, the CISF spokesperson said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 1:27:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/foreign-currencies-worth-45l-seized-from-dubai-bound-flier/article30805409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY