FORDA suspends boycott for a week; some RDAs to continue stir

Doctors protesting against delay in PG NEET counselling

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Thursday suspended for a week its ongoing boycott of work over delay in PG NEET counselling. But resident doctors’ associations (RDA) of some hospitals said they will continue their boycott of routine services, except emergency issues.

“A plea was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for fast-tracking the court hearing (related to PG NEET counselling) and we were assured by the Union Health Minister that the Office of the Prime Minister is also looking at the issue and the process will be completed within a week. Considering the above and looking at the security situation of the nation owing to the untimely demise of [the] Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and other army personnel in a tragic accident yesterday, FORDA has decided to hold the agitation for a period of 1 week after discussing with State RDA representatives,” FORDA said in a statement.

The Association said that resident doctors will be resuming all services with immediate effect and in case the issue of PG NEET counselling is not addressed by December 16, they will be forced to call for a complete shutdown of all services except COVID-related duty.

But all RDAs have not suspended the strike.

‘Only emergency service’

“We will be continuing the boycott tomorrow (Friday) also. We have de-escalated the strike to resume emergency services from tomorrow. However, all non-emergency work will be boycotted,” said Dr. Keshav, president of the RDA of Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals.

Dr. Aditya, president of the RDA of GTB Hospital, too said they would continue the boycott of routine services, but doctors will attend emergency work.