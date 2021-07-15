For women, bus ride back home becomes an ordeal

Limited seats due to COVID-19 norms leaves them stranded for hours at bus stops, raising safety concerns

Striking a balance between women’s safety and COVID appropriate behaviour has turned out to be a challenge for the police. Women commuters allegedly have to wait for over an hour for public transport after sunset as most buses refuse rides citing limited number of seats.

A Delhi government official said the 50% limit on seating capacity on public transport, including State-run buses as well as the Delhi Metro, was in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre to control the spread of the pandemic.

Sandhya Sharma, a resident of Laxmi Nagar said: “My work ends at 6 p.m. but I reach home, which is just four kilometres from my office, at 8 p.m. because most of the buses didn’t stop at ITO as they are all running at full capacity. My pocket doesn’t allow me to hire an autorickshaw daily.”

Long wait

Shweta Gupta, a student, said while returning home after visiting a doctor, she and her mother didn’t get a bus after two hours of waiting. “Buses are free for women but there is no space. Either buses don’t stop at bus stops or marshal comes out and signals space for one passenger only,” she said.

As a bus approaches the bus stop at Pragati Maidan, passengers keep an eye on the bus marshal’s signal to know how many seats are vacant. This starts a frenzy among those waiting to board. In the commotion, women and children are left behind as men push their way in to the vehicle.

“COVID appropriate behaviour applies only inside the bus but not at the bus stop or while boarding. I wouldn’t dare to go near the bus as men fight for space and never think of the women waiting late night at a bus stop. Anti-social elements pass comments and last-mile connectivity is also an issue for women during late night,” said Kusum Rana, a passenger waiting at ITO bus stop.

Increased patrolling

Chinmoy Biswal, PRO of Delhi Police, said they have already increased patrolling in isolated stretches and they will raise the matter with authorities for more buses during peak hours.

A Delhi govt. official said the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which had standard operating procedures related to all activities, including public transport, had been prepared by all stakeholders to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

“It is to be noted that these are extraordinary times; while the safety of commuters is paramount, we have marshals aboard all public buses especially with a view to ensure women’s safety,” said a government official.

“The reason why public transportation has been allowed is to ensure that a majority of commuters who depend on it for their livelihood do not face unnecessary inconvenience. Public transportation is restricted only under the Orange and Red categories of the GRAP but allowed with modifications under the Yellow and Amber categories,” the official added.