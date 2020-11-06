For third consecutive day, Delhi records more than 6,000 cases

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 test in the city on Thursday.

Medical infrastructure will be ramped up, more testing for free in crowded places: CM

The Capital recorded 6,715 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 66 deaths and 5,289 recoveries, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. This is the third consecutive day when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark.

The bulletin also said 52,294 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 12.84%. The number of active cases in the city now stands at 38,729. The cumulative figures for the city are 4,16,653 cases, 6,769 deaths and 3,71,155 recoveries.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation with officials in which it was decided to augment the bed capacity in the government hospitals.

He said the medical infrastructure will be ramped up, with an increase in the oxygen and ICU beds in the government hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. With regard to reserving beds in private hospitals, Mr. Kejriwal said the government has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the reservation of beds in private hospitals given by the High Court.

“The government has also decided to increase targeted testing at crowded places across Delhi. Mobile testing vans will be deployed in markets and crowded places. The testing can be availed free of cost by the people at these places,” the CM said.

Check on fatality rate

He directed health officials to ensure that all steps are taken to maintain a lower fatality rate in Delhi. He added that the government has taken several measures to ensure that fatality rate does not increase despite an increase in the number of cases.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: “Delhi is at the 17th position in terms of COVID-19 death per million population with 338 cases whereas Mumbai tops the list of death per million with around 831 cases followed by Chennai which has 518 cases, Kolkata has 503 cases, Bangalore — 408 cases.”

The Capital on Wednesday recorded its highest daily jump in new COVID-19 by recording 6,842 cases.